BANGKOK Feb 26 Thailand will hold an auction for fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum in September as scheduled and the industry's regulator will be in charge of the bidding process, deputy prime minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Thursday.

Pridiyathorn's comment came after local media reports that the planned auction will be postponed further, which led to a selloff in shares of leading mobile operators Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication.

The military government had suspended an auction for 4G frequency last year. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)