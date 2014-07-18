Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK, July 18 Thailand's military government said on Friday it had suspended for one year an auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile licences with immediate effect.
Shares in top telecoms firm Advanced Info Service dropped 4.9 percent to 215 baht after the announcement and other shares in the sector also fell.
(Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)