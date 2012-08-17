BANGKOK Aug 17 Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects it will miss 2012 net profit target of 6 billion baht ($190 million) due to higher fuel costs after global oil prices rise, director Dheerasak Suwannayos told reporters

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise about 3 percent; first-half revenue was below target by 2 billion baht

* Aims to decide by the end of the third quarter if it will go ahead with plan to set up a new low-cost airline

* July cabin factor, number of passenger seats sold, at 79.8 percent, up from a year earlier

* The flag carrier reported a smaller net loss in the second quarter as aggressive promotions and fierce competition dragged down passenger yields