BANGKOK, April 29 Thailand's leading satellite operator, Thaicom Pcl said on Tuesday it planned to launch a new satellite in the first half of 2016 to meet growing demand in the broadcasting industry at home and international markets.

The company has received a licence from an industry regulator for the planned Thaicom 8 satellite, which will help provide adequate capacity to serve the high definition television (HDTV), it said in a statement.

Thaicom is on track to launch its Thaicom 7 satellite in the middle of this year, the statement said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)