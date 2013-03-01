BANGKOK, March 1 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's biggest canned tuna producer, reported a 60 percent drop in net profit to the lowest in eight quarters, hit by a sharp fall in tuna prices and higher costs in its shrimp business.

Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts Walmart and Costco among its buyers, posted an October-December net profit of 612 million baht ($20 million), down from 1.52 billion a year earlier.

Eleven analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average net profit of 604 million baht for the quarter, when an outbreak of shrimp early-mortality syndrome cut supply and pushed up costs.

For 2012, it made a net profit of 4.7 billion baht, down from 5.1 billion a year earlier.

Tuna prices are expected to recover in the first quarter of 2013, and the shrimp business should begin to improve in the second quarter, analysts said. ($1 = 29.75 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jane Baird)