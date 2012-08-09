UPDATE 2-Canada's Shopify forecasts 2017 revenue above estimates
Feb 15 Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.
BANGKOK Aug 9 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's biggest canned tuna maker, reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday, due mainly to a one-off financial charge incurred from a debt repayment.
Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts Walmart and Costco among its buyers, posted an April-June net profit of 1.0 billion baht ($31.72 million), down from a revised 1.28 billion a year earlier and a record 1.46 billion in the previous quarter.
Twelve analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast on average a net profit of 978 million baht for the quarter, when the company repaid 250 million euros ($309 million) in debt after raising 9.6 billion baht in a rights issue in May.
Excluding the one-off item, core operations had been expected to be strong due to higher product prices and margins plus lower costs. Earnings should rise in the second half, with its best period for exports usually coming in the third quarter, analysts said. ($1 = 31.525 baht) ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
