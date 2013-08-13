UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Aug 13 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's largest canned tuna producer, reported a 64 percent fall in net profit on Tuesday, due mainly to foreign exchange losses and the impact of shrimp disease.
Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts Wal-Mart and Costco among its buyers, posted an April-June net profit of 358.98 million baht ($11.50 million), down from 1.0 billion baht a year earlier.
Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a net profit of 490 million baht for the quarter. ($1 = 31.2250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources