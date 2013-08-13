BANGKOK Aug 13 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's largest canned tuna producer, reported a 64 percent fall in net profit on Tuesday, due mainly to foreign exchange losses and the impact of shrimp disease.

Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts Wal-Mart and Costco among its buyers, posted an April-June net profit of 358.98 million baht ($11.50 million), down from 1.0 billion baht a year earlier.

Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a net profit of 490 million baht for the quarter. ($1 = 31.2250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)