BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's Thanachart Capital
PCL :
* Q3 net profit 1.2 billion baht ($37.2 million), down 2.7
percent from the previous quarter, mainly due to decline in auto
financing, it said in a statement
* It was expected to post 1.34 billion baht, according to
the average of forecasts from three analysts polled by Reuters
* Says lending growth in other business helped offset
decline in auto loans
* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank,
which is 49 owned by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia
($1 = 32.2900 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)