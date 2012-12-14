UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BANGKOK Dec 14 Shareholders of Thailand's leading shipping firm, Thoresen Thai Agencies Plc, have rejected a $323 million capital-raising plan and asked the management to look for other options, its chairman said.
Most shareholders were of the opinion that the loss-making company should not be investing a great deal of money right now, and they will hold a meeting on Jan. 30 to consider new options, Prasert Bunsumpun told reporters after a shareholders' meeting on Friday.
The company posted a net loss of 4.6 billion baht ($150 million) for its financial year ending Sept. 30, 2012, versus a profit of 173 million a year earlier.
In October, Thoresen Thai told the stock exchange it aimed to raise 9.9 billion baht ($323 million) by offering up to 708 million new shares in a one-for-one rights issue at 14 baht per share. ($1 = 30.70 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders