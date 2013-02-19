BANGKOK Feb 19 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl :

* The company plans to issue transferable subscription rights (TSR) for 72.8 million units to existing shareholders at a ratio of 1 TSR for 10 existing shares.

* TSR holders have the option of either exercising their subscription rights or selling them on. The conversion ratio is 1 TSR for 1 common share at 24 baht each.

* It would issue 72.8 million common shares to reserve for the TSR exercise. It expects to raise around 1.75 billion baht ($58.55 million) from the issue.

* The company also said its board had approved a plan for a cash dividend payment of 2.4 baht per share.

($1 = 29.89 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)