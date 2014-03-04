BANGKOK, March 4 Thailand's Tisco Financial
Group Pcl said on Tuesday it is aiming for 2014 loan
growth of 10 percent, slower than the 17.7 percent it recorded
in 2013, as prolonged political unrest and the country's weak
economy dampened demand for lending.
Tisco Financial, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's
top three car-loan providers, plans to keep its bad debt at 1.7
percent of total loans this year, chief financial officer Chatri
Chandragam told reporters.
The group expects its net interest margin to be 3 percent
this year, up from 2.8 percent last year, he added.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)