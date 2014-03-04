BANGKOK, March 4 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl said on Tuesday it is aiming for 2014 loan growth of 10 percent, slower than the 17.7 percent it recorded in 2013, as prolonged political unrest and the country's weak economy dampened demand for lending.

Tisco Financial, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top three car-loan providers, plans to keep its bad debt at 1.7 percent of total loans this year, chief financial officer Chatri Chandragam told reporters.

The group expects its net interest margin to be 3 percent this year, up from 2.8 percent last year, he added.

