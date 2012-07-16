BANGKOK, July 16 Tisco Financial Group Pcl
:
* Confident it will achieve its 2012 loan growth target of
15 percent, it said in a statement
* Sustained economic growth will boost loan growth in the
second half of 2012; investment and domestic spending are
supportive
* Tisco Financial Group, which owns Tisco Bank, one of
Thailand's top three car loan providers, reported a net profit
of 1.76 billion baht ($55.60 million) in the first half of 2012,
up slightly from 1.69 billion a year earlier
($1 = 31.6550 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)