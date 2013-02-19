RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
BANGKOK Feb 19 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl said on Tuesday it aimed for 2013 loan growth of 15-20 percent due to strong car loan demand, helped by late applicants to a government tax rebate scheme for first-time car buyers.
Tisco Financial, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top three car loan providers, expects loan growth to continue at rate of 15-20 percent over the next three years, Group Chief Executive Oranuch Apisaksirikul told reporters.
Earlier, the group announced a plan to issue transferable subscription rights (TSR) to existing shareholders as part of a capital-raising plan. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd