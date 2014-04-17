UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, April 17 Thailand's TMB Bank cut its 2014 loan growth target to between 6 percent and 8 percent, saying it was becoming more cautious as political tensions raise concerns about the economy.
TMB Bank, the country's seven-largest lender, had previously forecast loan growth of 8 percent for the year. Its first-quarter loan portfolio, however, grew only 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, leading to the revision of the outlook, Chief Executive Boontuck Wungcharoen said in a statement.
Earlier, the bank reported a 12 percent drop in its first quarter net profit. Profit fell to 1.6 billion baht ($49.6 million) for the January-March quarter from 1.8 billion baht a year earlier, with non-performing loan at 3.85 percent of total, down from 3.87 percent at the end of last year.
TMB Bank is 31 percent owned Dutch financial service company ING Groep. ($1 = 32.2675 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
