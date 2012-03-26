BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
* No plan to sell TMB stake but ready to hear offers-finmin
BANGKOK, March 26 Thailand's Finance Ministry said on Monday it had no plans to sell a stake it owns in the country's seventh-largest lender, TMB Bank Pcl, but it was open to offers.
"Right now we have no plan to reduce any stake that we hold," Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters. "Whatever we (the ministry) hold today, we will continue to hold it, but of course, if there's any interesting offer, we'll look into it."
According to bourse data, the Finance Ministry owns 26.11 percent in TMB with ING Groep NV holding 25.2 percent plus 5.84 percent through non-voting depository receipts.
The bailed-out Dutch financial services group has put its stake, worth roughly $775 million, up for sale as it pushes ahead with Asian divestments, sources familiar with the matter said last week.
Areepong Phucha-oom, permanent secretary at the finance ministry, said the ministry had not been contacted by ING about any sale. ($1 = 30.775 Baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.