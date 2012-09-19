BANGKOK, Sept 19 TMB Bank Pcl :

* Maintains its 2012 loan growth target of 15 percent although the weakness of Thai exports could affect loan demand, Chief Executive Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters

* First-half loan growth rose 6 pct

* Says have enough funds to do business in the next three years and have no plan to raise capital