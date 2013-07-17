BANGKOK, July 17 Thai automotive industry sales are expected to fall 9.5 percent to 1.3 million vehicles in 2013, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Wednesday, which compares with its earlier projection of a 16 percent drop.

First-half sales for all manufacturers stood at 740,795 cars, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Motor Thai unit, told a news conference.

In January, the Japanese car maker said it expected Thai car sales to drop 16 percent to 1.2 million vehicles this year after an 80 percent surge in 2012 that was fuelled by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)