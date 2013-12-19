BANGKOK Dec 19 True Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest full-service telecoms company, has succeeded in raising 58.08 billion baht ($1.8 billion) from an initial public offering of an infrastructure fund, people familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

The sale of True's fund, which houses a range of fixed assets, may stimulate similar sales of funds grouping Thai assets even though ongoing domestic political tension has dragged the overall Thai stock market to a near-three month low.

Demand for the fixed-price deal put together by True, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, exceeded the amount offered, those people said.

"The deal is done and it is oversubscribed. They got more money than the amount offered and they are finalising details," sources told Reuters after the subscription period was closed at 1200 local time (0500 GMT).

True will use proceeds from the sale to pay down debt accumulated through aggressive expansion of its 3G mobile networks in the last three years.

Majority-owned by Dhanin's Charoen Pokphand Group, True had offered 5.8 billion units of the fund at a fixed price of 10 baht per unit. The offer period was extended for three days to give investors more time to invest in the country's second listing of an infrastructure fund. (1 = 32.3000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)