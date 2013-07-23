BANGKOK, July 23 Thai telecoms group True Corp Pcl said on Tuesday it will set up an infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion baht ($2.25 billion) as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial position.

"The fund is for repaying debt and investing in the company's new projects in the future," True Corp said in a statement.

True is the telecoms flagship of Charoen Pokphan Group, owned by the country's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont.

($1 = 31.0850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Stephen Coates)