Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK, July 23 Thai telecoms group True Corp Pcl said on Tuesday it will set up an infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion baht ($2.25 billion) as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial position.
"The fund is for repaying debt and investing in the company's new projects in the future," True Corp said in a statement.
True is the telecoms flagship of Charoen Pokphan Group, owned by the country's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont.
($1 = 31.0850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)