BRIEF-Vuzix provides business and M300 smart glasses update
Vuzix Corp - expecting to build and ship at least 1,000 of M300 units to customers in current fiscal quarter
True Corporation Pcl :
* The telecom firm expects to report a net loss in 2012 and 2013 due to its investment in 3G networks, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.
* Its 3G customer base was more than 2 million subscribers in the first half of this year compared to a full-year target of 4 million.
* The company is confident that any amendment of its 3G contract with state-owned CAT Telecom will not affect its customer base and investment plan.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
Blackberry ltd - announced partnership with isara corporation, a provider of quantum-resistant cryptography
* Identiv announces $20 million refinancing and preliminary results for Q4 2016