Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK, March 6 Thai telecommunications group True Corp PCL said on Thursday it aimed to be a regional player a with subscriber base of all telecom services reaching 100 million people over the next five years.
Chief Executive Suphachai Chearavanont told reporters the company's network platform aims to serve more than 10 percent of the world's population.
True Corp, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, has been in talks with Myanmar's Yatanarpon Teleport on jointly starting mobile phone operations in Myanmar, a senior executive told Reuters last week.
Suphachai also said he expected True Corp to make profit this year from a net loss of 9 billion baht ($278.55 million)last year, mainly due to gains from a listing of the $1.8 billion infrastructure fund in December.
($1 = 32.3100 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
