BANGKOK Dec 18 Thailand's True Corporation Pcl :

* Expects high single-digit revenue growth in 2013, similar to this year, the company's chief executive, Supachai Chearavanont, told reporters.

* It plans to fund investment next year using bank loans and company's own capital, he said.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)