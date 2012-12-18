Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Dec 18 Thailand's True Corporation Pcl :
* Expects high single-digit revenue growth in 2013, similar to this year, the company's chief executive, Supachai Chearavanont, told reporters.
* It plans to fund investment next year using bank loans and company's own capital, he said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)