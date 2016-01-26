BRIEF-Post CEO comments on Weetabix acquisition
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 A piece of suspected plane wreckage found off the coast of southern Thailand three days ago does not belong to a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet that disappeared almost two years ago, the Malaysian transport ministry said on Tuesday.
The debris does not match those of a Boeing 777 and the part numbers found on the debris were not listed on the Malaysia Airlines' parts catalogue manual, the ministry said in a statement following an investigation.
A large piece of curved metal washed ashore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Saturday, prompting speculation it might belong to the missing jet, which was a Boeing 777.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. A piece of the plane washed up on the French island of Reunion in July 2015 but no further trace has been found. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
BRASILIA, April 18 Former Brazilian Finance Minister Antonio Palocci entered talks with federal police to strike a plea bargain deal, in a potential blow to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's chances of running in next year's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said on Tuesday.