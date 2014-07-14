BANGKOK, July 14 Thailand's public debt management office has set an initial 150 billion baht ($4.67 billion) for infrastructure investments for the fiscal year starting Oct 1, its director general said on Monday.

The investments will be mainly on infrastructure projects which are more feasible and approved by the ruling military council, Chularat Suteethorn told reporters.

It will propose the budget plan to the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) next week for approval, Chularat said.

The fiscal budget, borrowing and public-private partnerships (PPP) would be among the sources of funding, she said.

($1 = 32.1000 baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill)