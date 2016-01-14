BANGKOK Jan 14 The Thai Securities and Exchange
Commission is considering tougher penalties for insider trading
and market manipulation, with a final decision expected this
year, its top executive said on Thursday.
The move comes as the market regulator seeks to address
mounting concerns over its decades-old law in dealing with stock
market fraud.
"We are initially looking at a possible blacklisting (of
wrongdoers). A conclusion will be made by this year," SEC
Secretary-General Rappee Sucharitakul told reporters.
Under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1992, those who
take advantage of information that was not public to trade
shares face a maximum two-year jail sentence or fines of up to
two times the illegal gains, or both.
Executives of brokerage firms and asset management companies
under the SEC's supervision will be blacklisted for a certain
period, with the time period to be determined on a case-by-case
basis.
The blacklisting penalty currently is not applied to
executives of listed non-financial firms convicted of the same
kind of illegal action.
Last month, SEC fined top executives at the largest
convenience store operator CP All and telecoms firm
True Corp a total of almost $1 million for insider
trading. All accepted the fines and remained on the companies'
boards.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Kim Coghill)