BANGKOK Jan 14 The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission is considering tougher penalties for insider trading and market manipulation, with a final decision expected this year, its top executive said on Thursday.

The move comes as the market regulator seeks to address mounting concerns over its decades-old law in dealing with stock market fraud.

"We are initially looking at a possible blacklisting (of wrongdoers). A conclusion will be made by this year," SEC Secretary-General Rappee Sucharitakul told reporters.

Under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1992, those who take advantage of information that was not public to trade shares face a maximum two-year jail sentence or fines of up to two times the illegal gains, or both.

Executives of brokerage firms and asset management companies under the SEC's supervision will be blacklisted for a certain period, with the time period to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The blacklisting penalty currently is not applied to executives of listed non-financial firms convicted of the same kind of illegal action.

Last month, SEC fined top executives at the largest convenience store operator CP All and telecoms firm True Corp a total of almost $1 million for insider trading. All accepted the fines and remained on the companies' boards. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Kim Coghill)