BANGKOK May 11 Investor confidence in Thailand's stock market has improved, helped by government policies to help revive domestic growth, a survey showed on Monday.

Recent central bank interest rate cuts improved the outlook for consumption, while tourism was expected to remaind among key growth drivers, a survey jointly conducted by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) and National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) showed.

"Domestic factors are the key and most investors view that economic policy will positively influence the stock market," said FETCO chairwoman Voravan Tarapoom.

The survey taken at the end of April resulted in the FETCO-NIDA Investor Sentiment Index rising to 102.72 from 78.90 at the end of March.

The level of 81-120 indicates a 'neutral' view on whether the Thai stock market will improve over the coming three months, whereas a level of 41-80 reflects a 'bearish' view.

The SET index was forecast to reach 1,653 this year, reflecting an average earnings per share growth of 23.7 percent. The index closed down 0.6 percent at 1,501.30 on Monday, in line with losses in other Southeast Asian stock markets.

Breaking the results down within the investor community, brokers took the most bullish view, retail investors were neutral, while domestic and foreign institutions were bearish.

The respondents to the survey cited among their concerns state of domestic economy, the impact slowing global growth on exports, the impact of higher U.S. interest rates on fund flows, and uncertainty over oil prices. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)