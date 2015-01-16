BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
LPN Development Pcl
* The condominium developer expects its 2015 revenue worth 16 billion baht ($490.2 million), up 36 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.
* It aims for an 18 percent growth in pre-sales to 20 billion baht this year.
* It plans to launch eight projects this year worth about 19.3 billion baht. Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6400 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.