LPN Development Pcl

* The condominium developer expects its 2015 revenue worth 16 billion baht ($490.2 million), up 36 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

* It aims for an 18 percent growth in pre-sales to 20 billion baht this year.

* It plans to launch eight projects this year worth about 19.3 billion baht. Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6400 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)