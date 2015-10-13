UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK Oct 13 Thailand's cabinet approved measures on Tuesday to help revive the flagging property sector, Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.
The official cabinet spokesman will hold a media briefing later on Tuesday with more details from the cabinet meeting.
Local newspapers reported that the government is expected to provide loans via its state-run Government Housing Bank to home buyers who cannot get mortgage loans from commercial banks which are increasingly cautious about lending as economic growth falters and their number of non-performing loans is rising.
($1 = 35.5100 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts