UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RAYONG, Thailand, July 20 Thailand's state controlled energy firm PTT Pcl expects its second-quarter net profit to be close to what it was in the first quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.
The company posted a net profit of 22.6 billion baht ($658.12 million) in the first quarter.
The April-June quarter would include gains from its stake sale in Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, Wirat Uanarumit told reporters.
($1 = 34.3400 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.