RAYONG, Thailand, July 20 Thailand's state controlled energy firm PTT Pcl expects its second-quarter net profit to be close to what it was in the first quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.

The company posted a net profit of 22.6 billion baht ($658.12 million) in the first quarter.

The April-June quarter would include gains from its stake sale in Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, Wirat Uanarumit told reporters.

