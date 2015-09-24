BANGKOK, Sept 24 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
said on Thursday it sold its stake in Siam Cement Pcl
to raise 4.47 billion baht ($123.17 million) funds to
cover provisions for loans to struggling steel firm Sahayiriya
Steel Industries.
The Siam Cement shares were sold to the Crown Property
Bureau which is already a major shareholder in Thailand's
biggest cement firm, the bank's Chief Executive Arthid
Nanthawithaya told Reuters.
"We sold all our holding in Siam Cement to the Crown
Property Bureau," he said.
Shares in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's third-largest
lender by asset size, rose 3 percent after the cement firm stake
sale.
Stock exchange data showed about 9.09 million of Siam Cement
shares changed hands in big lot deals on the main board.
($1 = 36.2900 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Simon Webb)