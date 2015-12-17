BANGKOK Dec 18 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC):

*Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 130.38 billion baht ($3.61 billion) for two licences before a morning break *Bidding price at 64.06 billion baht for first licence, 66.32 billion baht for second one *Bidding to resume 0200 GMT

