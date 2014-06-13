BANGKOK, June 13 Thailand's Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* The exporter of canned and frozen seafood products issued a statement late on Friday, denying an allegation over labour practices.

* It said its ethical business sourcing policy prohibits any form of forced labour, child labour or exploitation of human rights and is working uncompromisingly to comply with the international standards to prevent human rights violation of any kind.

* A British media publication report on human rights violation in Thailand's fishmeal supply chains sent Thai Union Frozen shares 1.6 percent lower at the lowest since March 10 on Friday. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)