BANGKOK Nov 14 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 91 percent from a year earlier due to higher gross profit margins and gains on foreign exchange.

Thai Union posted July-September net profit of 1.92 billion Thai baht ($58.48 million), higher than the average 1.73 billion baht estimate by analysts in a poll by Reuters.

That compares with a net profit of 1 billion baht a year earlier.

(1 US dollar = 32.8300 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Michael Perry)