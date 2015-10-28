BANGKOK Oct 28 Thailand's Thonburi Hospital
Group is planning to raise about 8 billion baht ($225 million)
in an initial public offering next year that could make it the
third-largest listed healthcare stock in Thailand, the group's
chairman said.
Thonburi has two general hospitals in Bangkok and in the
past 10 years has expanded into China. It is seeking to expand
in Southeast Asia.
Thonburi's listing plans comes amid a boom in the Thai
healthcare industry, where merger and acquisition activity have
boosted stock valuations to nearly triple the forward earnings
multiple for the benchmark Thai stock index, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The hospital group plans to list in the fourth quarter next
year, chairman and founder Boon Vanasin told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The cash will mostly fund domestic expansion, and the
remainder will go to expansion in China and Myanmar, Boon said.
The group had originally planned to list its shares to raise
capital last year but reduced its fundraising target after
getting favourable loan terms for investments in China and
Myanmar, Boon said. Thonburi had initially aimed to raise 10
billion baht.
"The Thai healthcare is still a rising sector but it's too
crowded now. We see better growth in neighbouring markets like
China and Myanmar," he said.
"If you look over the past two years, growth in patients
from Myanmar in terms of visits was very strong. The healthcare
demand is very promising there," he said.
The hospital signed a memorandum of understanding in 2014
with property group Aung Shwe Thee International in Myanmar to
jointly build a private hospital there.
Healthcare shares in Thailand trade on an average forward
earnings multiple of around 40.9, above the broader market's
15.2 average.
The preliminary valuation of Thonburi would give it a
valuation at around 35 times earnings, Boon said.
Shares of Bangkok Dusit Medical Service Plc, the
biggest hospital firm by market capitalisation, trade on about
38.6 times forward earnings, with second ranked Bumrungrad
Hospital Plc trading on a multiple of around 45.2 times
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 35.5000 baht)
(Editing by Simon Webb and Elaine Hardcastle)