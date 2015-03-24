Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
March 24 Tisco Financial Group Pcl
* The financial firm expects its loan growth to expand 1-2 percent this year in the wake of slow recovery in domestic economy and consumption, Chief Executive Officer Oranuch Apisaksirikul told reporters.
* It recorded negative loan growth in the first two months of this year because consumers were more cautious on spending.
* Its non-performing loans this year is expected to be steady to slightly lower this year.
* It aimed to boost micro finance lending this year to 8 billion baht, a 100 percent increase, said Sakchai Peechapat, Senior Executive Vice President. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: