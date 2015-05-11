BANGKOK May 11 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl :

* Earmarks 18-20 billion baht ($536.5 million-$596.1 million) worth of capital expenditure for 2015, a senior executive told a press briefing.

* Aims to boost 4G subscribers to 2.5 million by the end of this year from over 1 million now.

* Plans to expand 4G mobile coverage under its 1800 MHz spectra network.

* Maintains a low single-digit growth in service revenue for this year.

($1 = 33.5500 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)