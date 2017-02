BANGKOK, Sept 20 Thainox Stainless Pcl said South Korea's POSCO had acquired shares held by the company's president, Prayudh Mahagitsiri, and his family, lifting its stake to 75 percent from 15 percent as part of a tender to buy the company.

POSCO's Hyo-Seok Song has been appointed as Thainox's new president to replace Prayudh. However, Prayudh would continue to serve as a Thainox chairman. Mahagitsiri and his family still own 10 percent of Thainox.

POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, started the tender offer for Thainox stakes on Sept 20 at 2.20 baht a share (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate. Editing by Jason Szep)