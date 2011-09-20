* Acquires another 60 pct stake to bring total to 75 pct

* Appoints POSCO execs as Thainox's president, CFO

* Shares hit record high; outperform broader market (Adds details, share price)

BANGKOK, Sept 20 South Korea's POSCO Pcl has acquired shares held by Thainox Stainless's president, Prayudh Mahagitsiri, and his family, lifting its stake to 75 percent from 15 percent under a tender to buy the company, the Thai firm said on Tuesday.

POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, is buying all the remaining shares it does not already own in a tender offer at 2.20 baht a share between Sept. 20 and Oct. 25.

Analysts say expectations the South Korean steelmaker would turn around the business sent Thainox's shares up 1.85 percent to an all-time high of 2.20 baht by 0855 GMT. The broader market was up 0.6 percent.

POSCO ended down 0.2 percent at 413,000 korean won.

POSCO's Hyo-Seok Song has been appointed as Thainox's new president to replace Prayudh. However, Prayudh would continue to serve as a Thainox chairman. Mahagitsiri and his family still own 10 percent of Thainox.

"The acquisition by POSCO marks a new beginning for Thainox," president Hyo-Seok Song said in a company statement.

"The change will enable Thainox to emerge as a stronger, healthier and more sustainable global company with the determination not to just survive but to excel."

The company also named Yeong-Hwan Han as new financial chief.

Hit by surging raw material prices, Thainox posted a second-quarter net loss of 38.9 million baht, compared 248 million net profit it made a year earlier.

($1 = 30.50 Baht)

($1 = 1137.300 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Jason Szep)