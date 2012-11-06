EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Deal would add 16 mln T oil equivalent to annual Zhenhua output
BANGKOK Nov 6 Thai Oil Pcl, Thailand's top oil refiner, said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit had quadrupled, beating expectations, with a boost from improved refining margins.
Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl , posted a July-September net profit of 10 billion baht ($325 million), up from 2.52 billion a year earlier and a turnaround from a loss of 6.9 billion in the second quarter.
Twelve analysts surveyed by Reuters provided an average net profit forecast of 8.7 billion baht for the quarter.
Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of crude oil and other feedstock, representing about 22 percent of Thailand's total. It also runs paraxylene petrochemical and lubricant businesses through subsidiaries.
(1$ = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jane Baird)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 German utility RWE scrapped its dividend for the second year in a row after taking writedowns on the value of its fossil-fuel based power plants, which are struggling to compete against solar parks and wind farms.