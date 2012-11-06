BANGKOK Nov 6 Thai Oil Pcl, Thailand's top oil refiner, said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit had quadrupled, beating expectations, with a boost from improved refining margins.

Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl , posted a July-September net profit of 10 billion baht ($325 million), up from 2.52 billion a year earlier and a turnaround from a loss of 6.9 billion in the second quarter.

Twelve analysts surveyed by Reuters provided an average net profit forecast of 8.7 billion baht for the quarter.

Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of crude oil and other feedstock, representing about 22 percent of Thailand's total. It also runs paraxylene petrochemical and lubricant businesses through subsidiaries.

(1$ = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jane Baird)