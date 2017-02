BANGKOK Aug 10 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Expects its third-quarter operating profit to be close to the second quarter, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters

* Says its refininey will run fully in the third quarter, as in the previous quarter, while the spread for its petrochamical products will be close to the second quarter

* Expects gross refining margin to be at $4-5 a barrel in the second half, close to the first half

* Late on Tuesday, the country's top oil refiner reported its quarterly net profit tripled due to a surge in its refining margin from a year earlier. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)