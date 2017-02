BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Seeks acquisitions of two to three related-refinery businesses overseas, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters.

* Expects good earnings performance for the third quarter ending September, with favourable prices and spread of its paraxylene products.

* Sees gross integrated margin (GIM) excluding the impact from oil inventory, around $8 a barrel in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)