Sept 15 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Plans to cut diesel exports to meet rising domestic demand and fill some losses of supply because two refineries plan maintenance shutdowns in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters

* Thai Oil normally exports about 30-50 million litres per month; it produces about 100,000 barrels of diesel per day

* Says the government's policy to offer tax refunds for first-time car buyers and a reduction in the oil fund tax should help boost demand for oil products

* Says plans to conclude 2-3 acquisitions to expand its refinery and petrochemical businesses in late 2011

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)