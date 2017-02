Chonburi, Thailand Oct 10 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Expects its net profit for the first nine months of this year to exceed 12 billion baht ($387 million) due to higher product spread and prices, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters

* Last year, it posted a net profit of 5.4 billion baht for the first nine months

($1 = 30.990 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)