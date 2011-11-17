BANGKOK Nov 17 Thai Oil Pcl :
* Expects better performance in 2012, when it will have no
plant shutdown and rising output from its Paraxylene Max project
(Px Max), managing strategic planner Pattaralada Sa-Ngasang told
reporters
* Px Max, which converts toluene and benzene into
paraxylene, is due to start production in the second quarter of
2012
* Expects fourth-quarter gross refining margin at $4 per
barrel
* Expects gross integrated margin at $7-8 per barrel, close
to the third quarter
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)