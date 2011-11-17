BANGKOK Nov 17 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Expects better performance in 2012, when it will have no plant shutdown and rising output from its Paraxylene Max project (Px Max), managing strategic planner Pattaralada Sa-Ngasang told reporters

* Px Max, which converts toluene and benzene into paraxylene, is due to start production in the second quarter of 2012

* Expects fourth-quarter gross refining margin at $4 per barrel

* Expects gross integrated margin at $7-8 per barrel, close to the third quarter