BANGKOK Feb 7 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Expects 2012 operating profit of 11 billion baht ($356 million), up from 8.08 billion baht from a year earlier, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters

* Expects 2012 net profit to be lower than 2011 due to an absence of gain from oil inventory($1 = 30.93 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)