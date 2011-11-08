BANGKOK Nov 8 Thai Oil Pcl , Thailand's largest oil refiner, reported a better-than expected 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, despite weak margins for petrochemical products and inventory losses.

Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT , posted a July-September net profit of 2.52 billion baht ($82 million) versus 2.32 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 2.4 billion baht on average.

Net profit fell sharply from the 3.24 billion baht earned in the second quarter due to oil inventory losses.

Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of crude oil and other feedstocks, representing about 22 percent of Thailand's total, and also runs paraxylene petrochemical and lubricant businesses via subsidiaries.

Thai Oil shares have dropped 32 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 12 percent fall in the broad index . ($1 = 30.67 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)