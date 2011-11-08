* Q3 net profit 2.52 bln baht vs forecast of 2.4 bln

* Without impact from oil inventory, profit at 2.89 bln baht

* Q3 gross integrated margin at $7.8 a barrel vs $6.1

* Shares up nearly 2 pct, outperform market (Adds details, shares)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Nov 8 Thai Oil Pcl , Thailand's largest oil refiner, reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to foreign exchange gains and rising margins.

Analysts expect earnings to improve further in the fourth quarter due to expectations of higher refining margins for some products such as gas oil and jet fuel and a recovery in regional petrochemical demand.

After the earnings announcement, Thai Oil shares were up 1.8 percent at 0322 GMT, while the broader index was almost 1 percent higher.

Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT , posted a July-September net profit of 2.52 billion baht ($82 million) versus 2.32 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 2.4 billion baht on average.

Net profit fell sharply from the 3.24 billion baht earned in the second quarter due to oil inventory losses.

Excluding the impact of its oil stocks, Thai Oil made a net profit of 2.89 billion baht, it said in a statement.

"We expect the impact from stock losses in the fourth quarter should not be as high as in the third quarter, which should help improve fourth-quarter earnings," Kiatnakim Securities said in a note.

Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of crude oil and other feedstocks, representing about 22 percent of Thailand's total, and also runs paraxylene petrochemical and lubricant businesses via subsidiaries.

Its refinery ran at 103 percent in the third quarter, up from 97 percent a year earlier when it had a maintenance shutdown for seven days, the refiner said, adding it booked a foreign exchange gain of 120 million baht.

Its gross integrated margin (GIM), which included both refining and petrochemical businesses, was at $7.8 a barrel in the third quarter, up from $6.1 a year earlier, it said.

Including the impact from oil inventory, GIM was at $7.2 a barrel, up from $6.0 a year earlier.

Third-quarter revenue rose 46 percent to 116 billion baht due to rising sales volume and selling prices after Dubai crude increased to $107.1 a barrel from $73.9 a year earlier.

Shares in Thai Oil, valued at $3.7 billion, dropped 32 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 12 percent fall in the broad index. ($1 = 30.67 baht) (Editing by Alan Raybould)