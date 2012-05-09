BANGKOK May 9 Thai Oil Pcl, Thailand's
top oil refiner, said on Wednesday its quarterly net profit was
flat from a year earlier.
Thai Oil, nearly half-owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl
, posted a January-March net profit of 7.23 billion
baht ($233.26 million), the same as a year earlier. It compared
to the 5.9 billion forecast by 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
But profit surged from 1.86 billion baht in the fourth
quarter due to higher inventory gains and a recovery in its
aromatic petrochemical business after global crude oil prices
rose.
Thai Oil has a refining capacity of 275,000 barrels a day of
crude oil and other feedstocks, representing about 22 percent of
Thailand's total, and also runs paraxylene petrochemical and
lubricant businesses through subsidiaries.
($1 = 30.995 baht)
