BANGKOK Dec 4 Thai Union Group had plans for other international acquisitions that would ensure it hits long-term revenue growth targets after it scrapped a plan to buy U.S. rival Bumble Bee, Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told Reuters on Friday.

TU shares were down 2.63 percent at 0307 GMT after earlier falling as much as 3.1 percent.

"After terminating the plan to buy Bumble Bee, we will have cash to buy other companies," Thiraphong said. "This will help us reach the 2020 target."

TU aims to boost revenue to $8 billion by 2020.

The company would not divest U.S. brand Chicken of the Sea, he said. The company would have sold the brand if the deal to buy Bumble Bee was approved.

The group had scrapped plans to issue more shares to finance the purchase of Bumble Bee, Thiraphong added. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Simon Webb)