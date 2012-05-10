BANGKOK May 10 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
(TUF), the world's biggest canned tuna maker, reported
a 93 percent su rge in quarterly profit on Th ursday du e to the
price of tuna, which hit a record high in March.
TUF, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts
WalMart and Costco among its buyers, posted a
January-March net profit of 1.47 billion baht ($47.31 million),
up from a revised 759.6 million baht a year earlier.
It was forecast to post a net profit of 1.25 billion baht
for the quarter, according to t hree analysts s urveyed by
Reuters.
($1 = 31.07 baht)
